AXA’s (CS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.76 ($32.27).

Shares of CS opened at €14.99 ($17.43) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.67. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

