Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 2020 Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVDL opened at $6.35 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $299.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

