Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.85. 25,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,856. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $156.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,817,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,389,000 after buying an additional 264,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,701,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

