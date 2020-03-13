ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

