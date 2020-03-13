Athene (NYSE:ATH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. Athene has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $2,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $74,638,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 2,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

