Athene (NYSE:ATH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.
Shares of ATH stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. Athene has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $2,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $74,638,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 2,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.