ATBCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,982.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $38,860.21 and approximately $32,982.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,555.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.03069890 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00752396 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

