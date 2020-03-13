Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUMP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

PUMP opened at $4.00 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Asante Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 433,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

