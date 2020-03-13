Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUMP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
PUMP opened at $4.00 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.
Asante Solutions Company Profile
Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.
