Asanko Gold Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Asanko Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02).

AKG stock opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.45. Asanko Gold has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.21.

In other news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 334,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$294,712.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,061,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,054,434.16. Also, Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 35,000 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,887.56.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

