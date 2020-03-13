Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Lowered to $24.50 at Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $24.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NYSE:APAM opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

