Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.70

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ARW opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. Arrow Global Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.12.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders have acquired 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,081 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARW. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 293.43 ($3.86).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

