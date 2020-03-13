Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Director Ridge Lp Mantle Sells 20,517,966 Shares

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,418,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Aramark by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.