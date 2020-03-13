AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,118 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AquaVenture were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AquaVenture by 356.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 129,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AquaVenture by 58.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

NYSE WAAS opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $858.39 million, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.88.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaVenture Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

