Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $814,313.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006308 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

