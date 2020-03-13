AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) Insider Sophie Moore Purchases 105,167 Shares of Stock

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) insider Sophie Moore bought 105,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.34 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$877,092.78 ($622,051.62).

Sophie Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Sophie Moore 100,000 shares of AP Eagers stock.

Shares of APE traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$6.52 ($4.62). 1,555,911 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.15. AP Eagers Ltd has a 52-week low of A$7.24 ($5.13) and a 52-week high of A$14.49 ($10.28). The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. AP Eagers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.69%.

About AP Eagers

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used vehicles and trucks; distributes and sells vehicle and truck parts, accessories, and car care products; maintains, repairs, and services vehicles and trucks; and offers vehicle and truck protection, and other aftermarket products.

