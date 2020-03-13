Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 395 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $13,907.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,670,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,650,000 after buying an additional 234,331 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 137,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

