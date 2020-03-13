Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 395 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $13,907.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BXMT stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.