Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Sells £233,160 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Mark Cutifani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Cutifani purchased 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,188 ($28.78) per share, for a total transaction of £153.16 ($201.47).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,234.40 ($16.24) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,795.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,953.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Securities cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,255 ($29.66).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

