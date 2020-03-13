Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. Sells 30,806 Shares of Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAN traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. Anaplan Inc has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Anaplan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 6,036,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,322,000 after purchasing an additional 292,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Anaplan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,550,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,653,000 after purchasing an additional 111,361 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $81,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 952,927 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

