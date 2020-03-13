Analyzing ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MONDI PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR $4.73 billion 7.40 $812.57 million $0.48 44.33 MONDI PLC/ADR $8.14 billion 1.02 $928.59 million $3.86 8.89

MONDI PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR. MONDI PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 17.50% 11.50% 9.04% MONDI PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 MONDI PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONDI PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MONDI PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MONDI PLC/ADR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR beats MONDI PLC/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses. It serves the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

