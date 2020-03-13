Analyzing Avantor (AVTR) & Its Peers

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avantor to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avantor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 258 1073 1436 77 2.47

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 86.87%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.49%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion N/A 19.10 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $309.28 million 11.69

Avantor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -105.29% -115.44% -16.69%

Summary

Avantor beats its competitors on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

