Analysts Set Expectations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Barrington Research increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$45.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$42.64 and a 1 year high of C$58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

