Analysts Set Expectations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the software maker will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 412,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 127,677 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 48,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

