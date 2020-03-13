Analysts Set Expectations for Horizon North Logistics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.27.

TSE:HNL opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03. Horizon North Logistics has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$2.44.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.