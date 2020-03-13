Analysts Set Expectations for Funko Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Funko in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Funko has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

