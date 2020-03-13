Analysts Set Expectations for DiaSorin SpA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin SpA (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DiaSorin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.16. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.