Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price at C$61.22

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATD.B. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

ATD.B stock opened at C$35.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$35.27 and a 1 year high of C$46.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

