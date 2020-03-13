Analysts Offer Predictions for REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report released on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.36.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

