Analysts Offer Predictions for ProAssurance Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

PRA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.01 and a beta of 0.60. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,844,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5,970.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

