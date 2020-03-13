Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group raised Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $672.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

