Amy Messano Sells 599 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Amy Messano sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $17,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -239.09 and a beta of 1.31. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 46.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock valued at $110,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,463 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,529,000 after buying an additional 803,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $19,559,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,877 shares of the software’s stock worth $69,553,000 after buying an additional 337,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Altair Engineering by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 966,271 shares of the software’s stock worth $34,699,000 after buying an additional 150,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Guggenheim downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

