Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:AMPY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 813,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

