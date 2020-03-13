Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ:AMPY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 813,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $13.23.
About Amplify Energy
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.