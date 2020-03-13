Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Acquires $233,983.86 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 58,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,983.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,769.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 295,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 787,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

