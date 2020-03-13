Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted to Buy at Cfra

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $13.99 on Friday, hitting $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,447. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amgen by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 15.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $12,772,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

