Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted to Buy at Cfra

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $13.99 on Friday, hitting $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,447. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.65.
In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amgen by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 15.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $12,772,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
