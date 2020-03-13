Americas Silver Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Cormark raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USA. Laurentian reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.80.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

