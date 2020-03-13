American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. American Public Education also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from to in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 5.03. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

