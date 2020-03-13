American Finance Trust (AFIN) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Finance Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

47.4% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Finance Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Finance Trust Competitors 3461 12257 11503 364 2.32

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.49%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 33.19%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

American Finance Trust has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. American Finance Trust pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.0% and pay out 71.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Finance Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million $4.15 million 6.95 American Finance Trust Competitors $890.51 million $198.95 million 12.00

American Finance Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust 1.38% 0.25% 0.12% American Finance Trust Competitors 22.30% 1.76% 2.48%

Summary

American Finance Trust rivals beat American Finance Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.