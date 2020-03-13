AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.62. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

