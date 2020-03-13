AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is $0.24. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAG. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $226.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $325,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 108,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,170 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

