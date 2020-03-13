AltaCorp Capital Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$23.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by AltaCorp Capital from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.79.

TSE VET opened at C$4.40 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 62.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

