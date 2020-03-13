Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $41.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,156.22. 332,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,030. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,430.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,324.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

