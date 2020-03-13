Allstate Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

ALL stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

