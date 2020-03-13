Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

