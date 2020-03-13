Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Shares of LNT opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
