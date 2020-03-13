Alison Rose Sells 198,774 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Stock

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

RBS stock opened at GBX 126.15 ($1.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.93 ($3.34).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

