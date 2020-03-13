Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) PT Set at C$0.90 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$0.90 target price on Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ALO opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90.
About Alio Gold
Featured Article: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.