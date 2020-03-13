Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) PT Set at C$0.90 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$0.90 target price on Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALO opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

