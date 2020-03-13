Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Alaska Communications Systems Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.79. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

