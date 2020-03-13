Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Alaska Communications Systems Group updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.79. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.