Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Short Interest Up 177.6% in February

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the February 13th total of 540,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AYR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.33. Aircastle has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, analysts predict that Aircastle will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

