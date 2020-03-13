AidCoin Trading 49.1% Lower This Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $220,535.73 and approximately $1,168.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.02091200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00191165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 212.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023474 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

