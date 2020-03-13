Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Insider Purchases £15,330 in Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Sarah Kuijlaars purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,330 ($20,165.75).

AGK stock opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. Aggreko plc has a 12-month low of GBX 533.20 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 736.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 797.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 18.27 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Aggreko from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.67 ($11.14).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

