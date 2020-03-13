Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Citigroup

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $87.50 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.

AMG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,409.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 29,200 shares of company stock worth $2,132,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

