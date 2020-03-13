Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Jay C. Horgen Buys 10,000 Shares

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,671.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMG stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

