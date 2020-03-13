Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

